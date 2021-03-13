Spike Lee calls out Madison Square Garden over Patrick Ewing incident

Madison Square Garden is hearing it from their most famous fan.

Famed film director and New York Knicks supporter Spike Lee appeared Friday on ESPN’s “First Take.” During his appearance, Lee called out MSG over their incident this week with Patrick Ewing. After a game against Villanova on Thursday, Ewing, the Georgetown coach, expressed frustration at being stopped by security in the arena.

“I’m not blaming this on [owner James] Dolan,” said Lee in response. “But there has to be something just wrong at Madison Square Garden. Can any of you imagine Derek Jeter being stopped entering Yankee Stadium?”

Ewing is one of the greatest Knicks of all-time and is a very recognizable figure at seven feet tall. But he retired as a player nearly two decades ago, meaning that there may be staffers who are not old enough to know him.

That does not make the incident any less appalling to Lee though. After all, he had an incident of his own at the Garden just last year.