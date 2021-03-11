Patrick Ewing frustrated at getting stopped by security at Madison Square Garden

Patrick Ewing was the face of the New York Knicks in the 1990s, and he knows Madison Square Garden like few others. These days, the feeling is not mutual.

Ewing is coaching the Georgetown Hoyas at the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden, and his team pulled off a big upset of Villanova on Thursday. After the game, though, Ewing had a complaint, asking why so few staffers recognized him at the arena he once called home and suggesting he’d have to call Knicks owner James Dolan about it.

Patrick Ewing says he’s going to have to call James Dolan because he keeps getting asked about what passes he’s wearing and keeps getting stopped in the hallway. “I thought this was my house! They should know who the hell I am!” – Ewing on The Garden pic.twitter.com/0RfztaIJ7v — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) March 11, 2021

Ewing actually seems a bit frustrated here. The good news is he probably has Dolan on speed dial, so he can make that call unlike one of his former Knicks teammates.

The Hoyas will play in the Big East semifinals on Friday. If that run keeps going, everyone at MSG will recognize Ewing again pretty quickly.