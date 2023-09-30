Spurs agree to contract buyout with top NBA sharpshooter

The San Antonio Spurs are the gift that keeps on giving … for other teams.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that the Spurs have agreed to a contract buyout with veteran wing Reggie Bullock. The move clears the way for Bullock to enter free agency and receive interest from several contending teams, Charania adds.

Bullock, 32, was just acquired by the Spurs this offseason from the Dallas Mavericks (as part of a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics that sent Grant Williams to Dallas). While his consistency waned over the last couple of years with the Mavs, Bullock is still one of the league’s top flamethrowers from deep. He is a career 38.4 percent three-point shooter and has had four straight seasons of 140 triples made or more. Bullock plays effective defense as well with his 6-foot-6 frame and good lateral quickness.

The former first-round pick Bullock has the kind of complementary skillset that any title hopeful would love to have. He is also now the latest talented veteran to be cut loose by the youth-focused Spurs.