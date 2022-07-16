Spurs could trade another top veteran this offseason?

After trading away both Derrick White and Dejounte Murray in recent months, the San Antonio Spurs may be going for the trifecta.

LJ Ellis of Spurs Talk reports Friday that San Antonio center Jakob Poeltl will likely be traded before the 2022-23 campaign begins. Ellis, a longtime Spurs insider, adds that interest in Poeltl could begin to heat up now that fellow big man Deandre Ayton has returned to the Phoenix Suns.

The 7-foot-1 Poeltl is arguably the best remaining veteran on San Antonio’s roster. He averaged 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds (a team high), and 1.7 blocks per game last season. Poeltl is also on an expiring deal, owed an extremely team-friendly $9.4 million next year. That means teams can target Poeltl as a 2023 cap space play or to gain an advantage in potentially re-signing him (since trading for Poeltl would also net a team his Bird rights).

After going 34-48 this past season and losing in the play-in tournament, San Antonio is shaping up to look a lot different next season. On top of the roster turnover, even longtime Spurs fixtures have been leaving Dodge lately.