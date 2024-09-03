 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 2, 2024

Former Spurs forward to work out for Warriors

September 2, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Davis Bertans holds a ball

Davis Bertans holds a ball in 2020. Photo Credit: All-Pro Reels/Flickr via CC BY-SA 2.0

Former San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans will have an opportunity to work out for a notable team ahead of training camp.

Bertans will work out for the Golden State Warriors with the goal of earning a training camp invitation. Bertans’ agent shared a message on his Instagram Story about Bertans working out for Golden State.

Bertans played in Europe to begin his pro career before coming to the NBA. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Spurs and has since played for the Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

Bertans is a career 39.6 percent three-point shooter and has twice received votes for Sixth Man of the Year award. The 31-year-old averaged 6.7 points in 15.7 minutes per game across 45 contests last season, split between two teams.

Bertans is a free agent after being bought out of the final year of the 5-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2020.

Article Tags

Davis BertansGolden State Warriors
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus