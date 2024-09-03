Former Spurs forward to work out for Warriors

Former San Antonio Spurs forward Davis Bertans will have an opportunity to work out for a notable team ahead of training camp.

Bertans will work out for the Golden State Warriors with the goal of earning a training camp invitation. Bertans’ agent shared a message on his Instagram Story about Bertans working out for Golden State.

It appears that Golden State has possibly signed Davis Bertans to a training camp contract, per his agent’s Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/XLAElfeZwQ — TheWarriorsTalk (@TheWarriorsTalk) September 3, 2024

Bertans played in Europe to begin his pro career before coming to the NBA. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Spurs and has since played for the Wizards, Dallas Mavericks, Oklahoma City Thunder and Charlotte Hornets.

Bertans is a career 39.6 percent three-point shooter and has twice received votes for Sixth Man of the Year award. The 31-year-old averaged 6.7 points in 15.7 minutes per game across 45 contests last season, split between two teams.

Bertans is a free agent after being bought out of the final year of the 5-year, $80 million contract he signed in 2020.