LaMarcus Aldridge to part ways with Spurs

It is officially about to be curtains for LaMarcus Aldridge’s career with the San Antonio Spurs.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters on Wednesday that the team has mutually agreed to part ways with the veteran big man.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski adds that the Spurs are working on various trade scenarios with Aldridge and have already received interest.

The 35-year-old Aldridge had been with San Antonio for the last six seasons. His numbers were down this year to 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game, all the lowest of his Spurs career. Aldridge had also been losing minutes to younger players like Jakob Poeltl and Trey Lyles.

A seven-time All-Star, Aldridge will be a free agent after the season. We had seen some warning signs indicating that the end was near for him in San Antonio, and now he will have a new home shortly.