Spurs facing lawsuit over Joshua Primo allegations

The San Antonio Spurs are facing a lawsuit from a former clinical psychologist alleging that they ignored repeated complaints about Joshua Primo’s indecent exposure.

Dr. Hillary Cauthen claims in a lawsuit filed Thursday that Primo exposed himself to her nine times starting in December 2021, and that the first complaint was made to the organization in January 2022. Cauthen, who no longer works for the Spurs, claims that “repeated” complaints to the Spurs about Primo’s conduct went ignored, and that the organization attempted to cover up the allegations in order to protect Primo.

“Rather than act on Dr. Cauthen’s reports, the Spurs ignored her complaints, hoping the organization could ignore and then cover up Primo’s actions,” the lawsuit says, via Tim MacMahon of ESPN. “The Spurs organization was willing to sacrifice Dr. Cauthen to keep what they hoped would one day be a star player.”

Cauthen’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, said Cauthen intends to file a criminal complaint against Primo alleging multiple instances of indecent exposure.

Primo’s attorney denied the allegations, calling them “either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy.”

The Spurs abruptly released Primo, the team’s 2021 first-round pick, last week without much explanation. Reports indicated that Primo had allegedly exposed himself to multiple women, which led to the team’s decision.