Report reveals more on why Joshua Primo was stunningly released by Spurs

More details are emerging about the San Antonio Spurs’ sudden decision to waive guard Joshua Primo.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Spurs’ release of Primo stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. While Wojnarowski did not provide any further details on the alleged incidents, the report adds that San Antonio’s decision to release Primo spoke to the severity of the issues surrounding him.

The 19-year-old Primo was San Antonio’s lottery pick (No. 12 overall) just last year. He made 54 total appearances for the Spurs over two seasons (including as recently as Monday in a win over Minnesota).

Primo issued a statement on his release hours after the news broke, but it now appears that was an attempt to get ahead of the story. The Spurs themselves also issued a statement on Primo shortly prior to that.