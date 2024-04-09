Did Nike just reveal Victor Wembanyama’s new logo?

The highlight reel from Victor Wembanyama’s rookie season has been out of this world. Nike seems to have given the San Antonio Spurs star the logo to match.

On Monday, Nike posted a video that appeared to have teased the shoe company’s new logo for Wembanyama.

While the clip didn’t mention Wemby by name, it did begin with text that said, “Somewhere in South Texas,” which is where San Antonio is located.

The 45-second reel slowly zoomed out from a CGI patch of farmland to reveal an alien-themed logo made to look like a crop circle.

The total eclipse has just begun. 🌕🌖🌗🌘🌑 pic.twitter.com/ihGr5mFzai — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 8, 2024

It’s not hard to connect the dots given that Nike had already dubbed their French endorser “The Extraterrestrial” in previous marketing campaigns.

Wembanyama has certainly played like a creature that basketball fans have yet to fully comprehend. The Spurs rookie has baffled spectators and fellow NBA players alike with some insane physical feats in just his first season.

Nike reportedly signed Wembanyama to a deal rumored to be in the $100 million range before he had even played a single game in the NBA. The Oregon-based company may be gearing up for a massive marketing campaign after the Spurs star took the NBA by storm in year one.