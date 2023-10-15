NBA center goes viral for reaction to getting dunked on by Victor Wembanyama

Thomas Bryant is in the 99th percentile in height among human males around the world. Victor Wembanyama made the 6’10” center look small on Friday night.

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Miami Heat 120-104 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. The final result did not mean much given that it’s still the preseason. What did interest fans were Wembanyama’s freakish feats on the court.

On one play early in the third quarter, Wemby drove into the paint and completely posterized Bryant. The Frenchman seemingly used every inch of his 8-foot wingspan. The moment left Bryant in utter disbelief. His very relatable reaction has since gone viral (watch here).

Wemby showed fans why he truly deserves the “alien” moniker given to him. The Spurs rookie’s dunk resembled Michael Jordan’s cartoon flush in the original “Space Jam” movie. Wembanyama didn’t need CGI to pull it off.

Bryant, meanwhile, looked like he was a cast member on “The Office” with the way he seemingly glared right at the camera. Bryant stared straight into the lens as if to question the viewers at home if the dunk had actually happened.

Wembanyama had more than one viral moment in that quarter alone. The Spurs star had a defensive contest that appeared equally out-of-this-world.

Wemby finished with 23 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and millions of views on his viral clips.