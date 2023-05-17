Spurs owner Peter Holt goes viral for hyped reaction to landing No. 1 pick

Peter Holt was unable to contain his excitement as his team somehow pulled another rabbit out of their hat.

The San Antonio Spurs owner Holt was representing the team at the NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday when it was announced that they had secured the No. 1 overall pick. San Antonio will now get the chance to pick superhuman talent Victor Wembanyama, the consensus top prospect in the 2023 class.

The Spurs were one of the final four teams standing in the lottery along with Houston, Portland, and Charlotte. After it was announced that the Hornets had landed the No. 2 pick, leaving only the Spurs, Holt start banging on the podium in front of him and yelling, “Let’s go! Woo!!”

Here is the video.

Y'all think the Spurs are hype to win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes? Spurs managing partner Peter Holt was HYPE pic.twitter.com/1byLBhX4Wk — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) May 17, 2023

Holt also said in a subsequent interview with ESPN that he “might faint.”

"I might faint" Spurs' Peter Holt's reaction to getting Victor Wembanyama 😂pic.twitter.com/rU0q5Viuzx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 17, 2023

For Holt, son of now-retired Spurs owner Peter M. Holt, you can understand his excitement. The 19-year-old Wembanyama is the most hyped prospect since LeBron James. At 7-foot-4, he has the shot-blocking, rebounding, and inside play of a center but the shot-making, ball-handling, and nimbleness of a guard. You can see some of Wembanyama’s highlights here.

As for the Spurs, that is a downright absurd amount of luck that they have now gotten in the draft lottery. They already landed No. 1 overall picks in 1987 and 1997, selecting two Hall of Fame big men in David Robinson and Tim Duncan (who led them to five total championships). Now with another generational big set to arrive in Wembanyama, the only question is if Gregg Popovich will be sticking around in San Antonio to coach into his 80s.