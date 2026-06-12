Key Spurs player is in danger of missing Game 5 of the NBA Finals

The San Antonio Spurs may have to try to stave off elimination without one of their most important bench cogs.

San Antonio is listing center Luke Kornet as questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks on Saturday at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Kornet is apparently dealing with an illness on the eve of the game.

The seven-footer Kornet, 30, serves as the backup to Victor Wembanyama . Kornet averaged 6.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks in 21.0 minutes per game during the regular season and is now averaging 3.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 13.0 minutes per game during the NBA playoffs (while appearing in all 22 postseason contests thus far).

Whenever, Wembanyama (34.0 minutes per game these playoffs) takes a rest, Kornet is always the go-to fill-in for the Spurs. Kornet even had a series-altering play in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder .

Outside of rookie phenom Dylan Harper , the Spurs bench is already relatively thin. If Kornet has to miss Game 5 on Saturday as well, San Antonio could have to get creative while facing a 3-1 deficit to the Knicks in the Finals.

Bismack Biyombo (33), Kelly Olynyk (35), Mason Plumlee (36) are next up on the center depth chart, but hardly any of those three have played at all this postseason outside of garbage time. Harrison Barnes and Keldon Johnson might also work as desperation small-ball 5 options, but the chances of a Spurs comeback will get even thinner if Kornet is out of commission during Game 5.