Spurs player sends warning to opponents who want to try Victor Wembanyama

The San Antonio Spurs will have the back of their prized rookie teammate.

Spurs swingman Keldon Johnson spoke with reporters this week at training camp and made some notable comments about his star teammate Victor Wembanyama. Johnson warned that any opponent attempting to test Wembanyama this season would be dealt with.

“Of course, there are going to be some people who want to try him this year, try to bully him,” said Johnson of Wembanyama, per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express News. “We got his back … I know that I am on the court to play but also to make sure my teammates are safe.

“If I feel like there is any situation that they are trying to go after him, I will be there,” Johnson continued. “That is just me being there for my brothers, my teammates that I come in here and compete with every day. I have got [Wembanyama’s] back 100 percent. I am going to be in there fighting for him, and I know my teammates will do the same.”

The 19-year-old Wembanyama is perhaps the most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James and already has countless people expecting him to become an all-time great. But considering the fact that Wembanyama has yet to play in a single NBA game (and is still quite skinny at 209 pounds), that could lead many rivals to target him on the court in his rookie year.

Still, it has to be comforting for Wembanyama to know his teammates will be ready at a moment’s notice to dish out the smoke for him. Wembanyama has also put himself in a position this offseason to be able to defend his own self adequately.