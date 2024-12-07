Spurs player flips off referee after getting ejected against Kings

Zach Collins can expect a call from the NBA league office after what transpired during Friday’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

The San Antonio Spurs big man Collins was ejected early in the second quarter against Sacramento for arguing a foul call. Collins, who had to be benched after picking up the foul since it was his third of the contest, had something to say to referee Michael Smith as he was walking to the sideline.

Smith apparently did not like what was said and promptly hit Collins with two technical fouls to eject him from the game. Collins responded by giving a dramatic middle finger to Smith before walking off to the locker room.

Take a look at the clip.

That's the third straight game a Sacramento opponent has been ejected. Tonight, it was Zach Collins. Fair to say he wasn't happy afterward. Take a look at his reaction lol pic.twitter.com/vlRymXD9IM — Brenden Nunes (@BrendenNunesNBA) December 7, 2024

Collins got the start on Friday in the absence of Victor Wembanyama (back) and was set for a big role. But because of his foul trouble and subsequent ejection, he finished the night with just two points in nine minutes.

Meanwhile, the Kings have several players who are very skilled at getting to the foul line. DeMar DeRozan, De’Aaron Fox, and Domantas Sabonis all rank in the top-30 in the NBA this season in free throw attempts. That can sometimes results in frustration from opponents, which we also just saw on Thursday night when Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was ejected against the Kings.