pixel 1
header
Monday, March 23, 2020

Stan Van Gundy has no interest in coaching ‘dysfunctional’ Knicks

March 23, 2020
by Grey Papke

Stan Van Gundy

It’s going to take some serious work to find someone who wants to coach the New York Knicks.

Stan Van Gundy certainly won’t be doing it. The veteran coach told ESPN Radio that he had no interest in the job, citing the “extremely dysfunctional” organization. He added that his brother, Jeff Van Gundy, might not want the job either.

Neither of these guys may be the favorite for the head coaching job, but if this the thinking around the league, the Knicks are in trouble. There’s a widespread perception of owner James Dolan as incompetent among league fans, and the scarcity of NBA head coaching jobs dictates they’ll get someone eventually, but it’s not exactly the most desirable position around.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus