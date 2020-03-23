Stan Van Gundy has no interest in coaching ‘dysfunctional’ Knicks

It’s going to take some serious work to find someone who wants to coach the New York Knicks.

Stan Van Gundy certainly won’t be doing it. The veteran coach told ESPN Radio that he had no interest in the job, citing the “extremely dysfunctional” organization. He added that his brother, Jeff Van Gundy, might not want the job either.

Stan Van Gundy asked on ESPN Radio if he'd take Knicks coaching job if offered. Answers talking about Jeff Van Gundy: "No…There's a family history there. If anyone would be interested in that — and I'm not sure he is either — it would be my brother." https://t.co/RIkALh0Dne pic.twitter.com/rx2npTu6p5 — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) March 23, 2020

Neither of these guys may be the favorite for the head coaching job, but if this the thinking around the league, the Knicks are in trouble. There’s a widespread perception of owner James Dolan as incompetent among league fans, and the scarcity of NBA head coaching jobs dictates they’ll get someone eventually, but it’s not exactly the most desirable position around.