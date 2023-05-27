 Skip to main content
Stan Van Gundy had great zinger about Tyler Herro

May 27, 2023
by Dan Benton
Tyler Herro dribbling

Dec 14, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat fell to the Boston Celtics, 110-97, in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday but that wasn’t even the biggest L of the night. Rather, that belonged to Tyler Herro, who took one on the chin courtesy of NBA on TNT commentator Stan Van Gundy.

Van Gundy poked fun at Herro, claiming the Heat desperately need him back on the court not because of his skill, but because his fashion choices while on the bench are atrocious.

“You know the number one reason the Heat need Tyler Herro back?” Van Gundy said. “Because his fashion is so bad on the bench. We need him in uniform. . . And for me to be commenting on anyone else’s fashion.”

Although Van Gundy’s comments seemed a little out of pocket, many fans quickly piled on and continued to take aim at Herro and his, let’s say, eccentric outfits.

Burn!

Style is open to interpretation and there has been no shortage of odd attire across the spectrum or sports but Herro certainly stands out.

The good news for Herro is that he appears close to shedding his bizarre and colorful outfits in favor of the Heat uniform. He warmed up prior to the Game 5 matchup for the first time since breaking his hand over a month ago and assuming Miami can pick up a win and head to the NBA Finals, he may soon be cleared to play.

