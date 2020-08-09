Steph Curry among spectators at PGA Championship in San Francisco

Steph Curry has some time on his hands since his Golden State Warriors did not qualify for the NBA restart in Orlando, Fla., and he is spending it watching some high-quality golf.

The two-time NBA MVP was among the spectators enjoying the PGA Championship in San Francisco, Calif. on Sunday. He was photographed hanging out around the seventh green at Harding Park.

Steph Curry — good at basketball, wild about golf — among those in small “crowd” around 7 green at Harding Park pic.twitter.com/Su4Naox0ak — Ron Kroichick (@ronkroichick) August 9, 2020

Curry is a big golf fan and enjoys playing the sport. He also is sponsored by Under Armour and has a relationship with the company’s other athletes, like Jordan Spieth. So it’s no surprise to see him watching the event when it’s nearby his home in the Bay Area.

The 32-year-old guard only played in five games this season due to a lengthy recovery from a hand injury suffered in October. His Warriors finished the season 15-50, which is the worst mark in the league.