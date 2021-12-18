Steph Curry attracts big crowd in Boston for pregame routine

It’s been a big week for Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. He set the NBA’s all-time record for three-pointers on Tuesday against the New York Knicks and then drew Boston’s largest pregame crowd of 2021 on Friday.

That’s right. As an opposing player, Curry garnered a larger audience and more attention than any player currently on the Celtics’ roster.

How did Curry do that, you ask? Just by conducting his normal — albeit electric — pregame routine.

Biggest pregame road crowd of the season to see Steph Curry’s warmup routine pic.twitter.com/ZLUKFPJ3c3 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 17, 2021

Long before tipoff, the TD Garden appeared packed. All those fans there to see the NBA’s greatest shooter do what he does. And they weren’t left disappointed — Curry’s pregame routine usually draws a large number of eyes.

If there was an NFL comparison to be had, it would belong to Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Like Curry, he puts on quite the pregame show, dazzling with acrobatic one-handed catches. Curry, meanwhile, just drains three’s from the arc, the tunnel, the stands and basically wherever he can find some footing.

Curry went on to score 30 points in a 111-107 victory over the Celtics.

