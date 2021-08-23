Sonya, Dell Curry file for divorce

Stephen Curry’s parents are known for attending games together to support the Golden State Warriors star and his brother Seth, but they may have to sit in separate sections of the arena going forward.

Dell and Sonya Curry are in the process of getting a divorce, according to a report from TMZ. Sonya filed for divorce on June 14 in North Carolina, and the proceedings are ongoing.

Dell and Sonya met when Dell played basketball and Sonya played volleyball at Virginia Tech in the 1980s. They got married in 1988, which is the year Steph was born. Seth, who currently plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, was born in 1990. Steph and Seth also have a sister, Sydel, who was born in 1994.

Sonya and Dell had to get creative to find ways to support their sons when Steph and Seth became the first brothers to play against each other in an NBA Conference Finals back in 2019.

Dell played in the NBA from 1986 through 2002. He was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year with the Charlotte Hornets in 1994.