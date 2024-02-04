Steph Curry gifted jersey from his 60-point game to unexpected celebrity

Even odder than the Golden State Warriors wasting an all-time performance by Steph Curry on Saturday evening was the celebrity that Curry gifted his game-used jersey to afterwards.

Curry went into hyperspace on Saturday against the Atlanta Hawks, blowing up for 60 points on ten three-pointers. It was just two off Curry’s career high of 62 (set in 2021 against the Portland Trail Blazers) and made him only the tenth player in NBA history with multiple 60-point games.

Stephen Curry went on a scoring frenzy in the 4Q for 22 of his 60 PTS in Atlanta 🔥 pic.twitter.com/E1YjGhau2r — NBA (@NBA) February 4, 2024

Unfortunately for The Chef, his eruption was not enough to get the win as the Warriors lost 141-134 in overtime to fall to 21-25 on the year. But Curry was still in a giving mood after the game. He sought out an unexpected celebrity sitting courtside to gift his jersey to — actress Lindsay Lohan.

Here is the video of Curry posing with Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas. Curry also appears to have signed the jersey for the couple.

Steph gifted Lindsay Lohan and her husband his jersey from tonight's game after dropping 60 🎁 pic.twitter.com/5BQykjm2Jm — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2024

The former MVP Curry came up to Lohan before the game too and had a brief chat with her.

On February 3rd, Steph Curry asked me what day it was. Lindsay Lohan has a front-row seat for tonight's game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/O5Pc1gqatM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 4, 2024

That is a pairing that not even “Mad Libs” would be able to produce, especially since Lohan *ahem* doesn’t even go here (she is a native of the Bronx and not the Bay). But the connection here actually makes more sense than you might expect. Lohan has a new movie coming out on Netflix next month entitled “Irish Wish.” And guess who has a supporting role in “Irish Wish”? None other than Curry’s wife Ayesha.

Lindsay Lohan wishes her friend and IRISH WISH costar Ayesha Curry a happy birthday. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/80QrgG1t3m — Lindsay Lohan Fan Updates (@lavitalohan) March 23, 2023

Not many Warriors fans walked away from Saturday’s game feeling very happy. But the “Mean Girls” actress Lohan, who has plenty of experience hanging out with famous athletes, had to be pretty pleased about the piece of memorabilia that she came away with.