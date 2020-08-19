Steph Curry tells Kenny Smith he’s crazy for Lillard comment

Steph Curry had a response for Kenny Smith after being called out on Tuesday night.

Smith praised Damian Lillard for scoring 34 points in Portland’s Game 1 win over the Lakers on Tuesday. The TNT analyst was particularly impressed with Lillard making a 3-pointer from way deep during the Blazers’ win. That led him to challenge Curry during “Inside the NBA” after the game.

“I don’t think you could shoot as deep as him, Steph. I gotta see it when you come back,” Smith said.

Kenny Smith says he doesn’t think Steph Curry could shoot as deep as Damian Lillard pic.twitter.com/xHa7JL0sdZ — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) August 19, 2020

Curry heard the comment and told Smith he was crazy for thinking that.

love you @TheJetOnTNT ….. but you trippin right now — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 19, 2020

Curry remade the NBA by taking shots from almost any distance, and making them with regularity. That has since inspired a generation of players to confidently attempt 3-pointers from extremely long distances. Lillard is the latest player to pull up and shoot long-range threes often, and he’s doing so successfully. This is all probably motivation for Curry, who admitted he had FOMO over his Warriors not qualifying for the NBA’s restart.