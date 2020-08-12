Steph Curry has FOMO over not being part of NBA restart

The NBA playoffs nearing usually means it is time for Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors to shine. This year, they are nowhere to be found, and that is unusual for Curry.

At 15-50, the Warriors had the worst record in the league when the NBA shut down in March. They were one of eight teams not invited to participate in the league’s resumed season in Orlando.

In an interview with The New York Times’ Marc Stein, Curry said he’s had FOMO (fear of missing out) over not being part of the restart

“Obviously I was happy to see basketball back on TV, but that first week I had major FOMO,” Curry told Stein.

Curry also said that once he started seeing his peers compete in games, he began to miss the competition badly.

Now 32, Curry only played in five games this season due to a hand injury suffered in October. His Warriors had a losing season for the first time since 2011-2012, which was also the last time they did not make the playoffs. The extra time has allowed Curry to enjoy some special events. Similarly, his teammate, Draymond Green, did some TV commentary recently, which got him in trouble.