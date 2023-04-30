Steph Curry trolls Kings after scoring 50 points in Game 7

Steph Curry was an absolute beast in Game 7 for the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, and he couldn’t help but take a shot at the Sacramento Kings afterwards.

Curry scored 50 points in his team’s 120-100 win in Game 7 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to deliver a series-ending victory for his Warriors. Curry shot 20/38 and made seven three-pointers in the win. His 50 points were the most ever scored by a player in Game 7.

As his Warriors were leading 115-91 with 2:39 left, cameras recorded Curry’s reaction after being fouled. The Warriors star was seen taking a jab at the Kings over “light the beam.”

Steph said "light the beam!" 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/8h7TXQqcoR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2023

“Light the Beam” is what the Kings do and say after victories.

DOUBT US NOW! KINGS FORCE GAME 7🗣 LIGHT THE BEAM! 🟣🔦 pic.twitter.com/qAC3hwqkpE — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 29, 2023

Draymond Green trolled Kings fans as well as he headed off the floor.

"On to the next one … Light the beam!" Draymond is HYPED 😤 pic.twitter.com/K6u1tPslEp — ESPN (@espn) April 30, 2023

When a team uses a victory cry after wins like the one from Sacramento, they need to expect to have it thrown right back in their faces after big losses.

The Kings were the higher seeded team, but the Warriors are the reigning champions and showed they still have that championship mentality.