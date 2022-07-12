Steph Curry has notable stance on Kevin Durant trade?

The possibility of Kevin Durant returning to the Golden State Warriors may seem farfetched, but there are people in NBA circles who believe it could actually happen. Is Stephen Curry one of them?

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” Monday that it is noteworthy that Curry has yet to shoot down the Durant rumors. The same goes for Warriors owner Joe Lacob.

“Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not.” 👀 —@WindhorstESPN on the rumors that KD will join the Warriors pic.twitter.com/aCCFiDHSb2 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 11, 2022

“I think this says a lot about the Warriors organization that they would be coming off a championship and Steph Curry coming off a crowning moment in his career and he wouldn’t slam the door shut on this,” Windhorst said. “Steph Curry’s got the kind of clout where he can shut this down, but he’s not. Joe Lacob is not.”

Windhorst noted that Lacob did say he does not want to exceed $400 million with his payroll, which would likely have to happen if Durant rejoined the team.

Curry may have “clout,” but he is not the primary decision-maker for the Warriors. He is not really in a position to say whether he thinks his team bringing back Durant is realistic. There are probably ways he could throw cold water on the talk, though, which is likely what Windhorst was referring to.

The Brooklyn Nets are said to be seeking an unprecedented return in any potential Durant trade. It would make little sense for Golden State to pay a huge price for Durant after they just proved (once again) that they can win without him. We wouldn’t read too far into Curry’s silence.