Steph Curry had priceless reaction after being called ‘Wardell’ by reporter

Steph Curry had an absolutely priceless reaction to being called “Wardell” by a reporter.

Golden State Warriors reporter Marcus Thompson, who is on a good basis with Curry, called the Warriors star “Wardell” when addressing him for a question at a media conference. Curry was stunned to hear Thompson call him by his first name rather than his commonly-used middle name – Steph or Stephen.

That was comical.

Curry’s full name is Wardell Stephen Curry II. His father Dell, who also played in the NBA, is the original Wardell Stephen Curry.

Steph’s name on his Instagram profile is actually Wardell, so Thompson was just using the name Curry uses for himself.

Curry isn’t usually known for being so funny, but he does break out the humor here and there.