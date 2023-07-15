Steph Curry has hilarious reaction after making hole-in-one

Steph Curry is pretty good at more than one sport, it turns out.

The Golden State Warriors star made a hole-in-one Saturday at the American Century Championship celebrity tournament. Curry drilled the ace on the par-three seventh hole, sparking off some hilariously wild celebrations.

Curry basically did a victory lap up the fairway after pulling off the feat.

This probably should not be a surprise, and not just because of Curry’s proficiency from distance in the NBA. He’s an avid golfer and he’s pulled off feats like this before, though probably nothing quite like that.

Curry entered the day with the lead in the tournament, and maintained that throughout his round Saturday. With shots like that, it can hardly be considered a surprise.