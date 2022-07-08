Video: Steph Curry holes crazy 97-yard eagle at celebrity pro-am

Steph Curry can drain shots from practically anywhere on the basketball court, and it appears that he has similar range on the golf course too.

While playing Friday in the first round of the 2022 American Century Championship, Curry hit his second shot from 97 yards out at the par-four 13th hole. His shot carried past the hole, but he put enough backspin on the ball so that it rolled backwards and into the cup for the eagle.

WOW!@StephenCurry30 is used to hitting shots from downtown, but this one was from 97 yards out! @ACChampionship pic.twitter.com/bCpAajysrs — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) July 8, 2022

Here’s the shot from Curry’s perspective, which also shows the reigning NBA Finals MVP’s celebration with Dell and Seth Curry after sinking the shot. Both Dell and Seth are also competing in the event, along with Patrick Mahomes, Tony Romo, Josh Allen and countless other celebrities.

POV: Steph Curry was HYPE after draining this long shot at the @ACChampionship! 🗣 📺: @PeacockTV pic.twitter.com/4nmoGz2o4M — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 8, 2022

Curry, an avid golfer, is currently tied for 10th place at the celebrity pro-am event in Lake Tahoe, Nev. Last year, he finished in ninth place during the three-day tournament. It’s been quite a month for the 34-year-old, who led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in the last eight years. Curry finished the postseason averaging 27.4 points on 39.7 percent from three-point range in 22 games.

Perhaps Curry will go the route of one former NFL running back and try to play golf at a high level once his basketball career is over.