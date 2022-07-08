 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, July 8, 2022

Video: Steph Curry holes crazy 97-yard eagle at celebrity pro-am

July 8, 2022
by Alex Evans

Steph Curry eagles out at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship

Steph Curry can drain shots from practically anywhere on the basketball court, and it appears that he has similar range on the golf course too.

While playing Friday in the first round of the 2022 American Century Championship, Curry hit his second shot from 97 yards out at the par-four 13th hole. His shot carried past the hole, but he put enough backspin on the ball so that it rolled backwards and into the cup for the eagle.

Here’s the shot from Curry’s perspective, which also shows the reigning NBA Finals MVP’s celebration with Dell and Seth Curry after sinking the shot. Both Dell and Seth are also competing in the event, along with Patrick Mahomes, Tony Romo, Josh Allen and countless other celebrities.

Curry, an avid golfer, is currently tied for 10th place at the celebrity pro-am event in Lake Tahoe, Nev. Last year, he finished in ninth place during the three-day tournament. It’s been quite a month for the 34-year-old, who led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in the last eight years. Curry finished the postseason averaging 27.4 points on 39.7 percent from three-point range in 22 games.

Perhaps Curry will go the route of one former NFL running back and try to play golf at a high level once his basketball career is over.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus