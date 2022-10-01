Steph Curry throws shade at ESPN over their latest prediction

There still appears to be no end in sight for Steph Curry’s revenge tour.

ESPN shared in a social media post this week that the Golden State Warriors are projected to finish eighth in the West this coming season according to one of their stat-based models. The model gave the Warriors an average expected win total of 41.9.

The reigning Finals MVP Curry quickly hit back at the post. “14% chance to win the Finals last year too,” Curry commented with a laughing emoji.

Indeed, ESPN’s Basketball Power Index gave Golden State just a 14 percent chance of defeating the Boston Celtics before the start of the 2022 Finals.

Curry raises a good point about how flawed these statistical models can be. There are so many variables, tangible and intangible, that can affect a team’s success even in just a single seven-game series against one other team. Thus, it is impossible to use numbers alone to accurately predict how a team will do relative to all the other 29 teams over the course of an 82-game season.

Of course, the four-time champion Curry is also a (deservedly) petty dude who enjoys rubbing it in whenever he proves people wrong. Earlier this offseason, Curry took another memorable shot at a notable NBA rival.