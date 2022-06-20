Steph Curry goes viral for mic drop moment at Warriors’ parade

Steph Curry was having a grand time at the Golden State Warriors’ victory parade Monday, and it certainly showed.

The Warriors star gave a pretty hilarious interview on local television, but it was how he closed it that got the most attention. Curry was asked to give one last rendition of his famous “night night” celebration. Not only did he do it, but he even dropped the mic while doing so.

Steph drops the mic pic.twitter.com/07P9idITHS — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) June 20, 2022

That’s probably the best way you can sign off a TV interview after winning an NBA title.

How iconic has Curry’s celebration become? Even his coach has taken it up as a slogan. This probably won’t be the last time the Warriors guard is asked to replicate it, but he probably won’t mind.