Steve Kerr had savage quote on shirt at Warriors’ parade

Stephen Curry has made a career of hitting shots that break the will of his opponents late in games, and he had the perfect way to celebrate moments like that during the 2022 postseason. Steve Kerr played off of that during the Golden State Warriors’ latest championship parade.

Kerr showed up to Golden State’s championship parade on Monday wearing a shirt that said “Night. Night.” across the front.

"What do ya'll want me to tell you, that we're better than everybody?" – Draymond 😂 pic.twitter.com/0nTmc0q8Sn — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 20, 2022

Curry went viral for the “night night” celebration during the playoffs. It really gained attention after he hit a dagger 3-pointer in the Warriors come-from-behind win against the Dallas Mavericks. You can see the video here.

Kerr and Curry also posed for a photo together at the parade doing the “night night” gesture.

😴 Night, night. Stephen Curry 💤 Steve Kerr. pic.twitter.com/cpnbnWo1DA — Basket USA (@basketusa) June 20, 2022

Even after winning multiple titles, Curry admitted he is still very much motivated by his critics. Kerr clearly loves every second of it.