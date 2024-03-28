Steph Curry goes viral for upset reaction to Draymond Green ejection

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry had the look of a scorned lover on Wednesday when Draymond Green got himself ejected.

Green was tossed just three minutes into the Warriors’ 101-93 win over the Orlando Magic at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla.

Green received a technical for arguing with referee Ray Acosta after the official had called a foul on Warriors swingman Andrew Wiggins. The foul led to a Paolo Banchero and-1 to tie the game 6-6.

The fiery Warriors forward continued to have words with Acosta and appeared to use some colorful language as he walked away from the NBA ref. Green was hit with a second tech, which meant an automatic ejection.

Draymond picked up two technicals and was ejected after having words with the ref pic.twitter.com/tn2muDIXGo — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

Green served a 12-game suspension earlier this season for on-court flare-ups similar to Wednesday’s incident.

Fans on X couldn’t help but notice how disappointed Curry looked after Green was thrown out of the ballgame. The ejection was Green’s fourth of the season.

Steph’s reaction to Draymond’s ejection pic.twitter.com/5TH5DYC9w1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

Green had just avoided any serious infractions during the Warriors’ last game against the Miami Heat. The former DPOY was seen grabbing Heat guard Patty Mills by the throat.

Golden State is in the midst of a heated play-in race against the surging Houston Rockets. The Warriors don’t need any more distractions that may take away from their chances of making the postseason.

Curry didn’t have the most efficient night against the Magic. But he did hit the dagger to seal the victory for the visitors.

Steph Curry tucks the Orlando Magic into bed pic.twitter.com/MLBaxSAwsA — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 28, 2024

Curry finished with 17 points and 10 assists on 6/18 shooting from the field.