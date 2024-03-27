Draymond Green grabs Patty Mills by the throat in dangerous-looking play

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green once again got himself entangled with an opposing player during his team’s Tuesday game against the Miami Heat.

Green immediately drew the ire of fans at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. two minutes into the contest. With the scored tied at 5, Green appeared to grab Heat guard Patty Mills by the throat.

Mills attempted to set a pick on Green in order to create a mismatch between Bam Adebayo and Steph Curry. Green got overly aggressive as he fought through Mills’ screen.

Draymond Green grabbed Patty Mills by the neck and pulled him down on this play. The refs reviewed it and called it a common foul on Green. Should this have been upgraded to a flagrant foul? 🤔pic.twitter.com/w0US4rDEs1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2024

Green was assessed a common foul, much to the dismay of the Heat broadcast’s announcers, who expected a flagrant. The referees reviewed the play, but only to rule that Adebayo’s made shot came before the foul.

The Warriors secured a 113-92 win over the Heat. Green finished with 4 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 fouls.

Green had already served a 12-game suspension earlier this season following multiple in-game altercations.

The Warriors star has been much more tame during games of late. His recent flare-ups have been on social media rather than on the court. Perhaps the referees were giving the demonstrative Warriors forward some leeway on account of good behavior.

Referees have also been much more lenient when it comes to foul calls since the All-Star break. The NBA has experienced a league-wide scoring dip with less free throws being awarded over the past few weeks.