Stephen A. Smith says 1 contender is pursuing Kevin Durant in trade

The Brooklyn Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, which has led some teams to wonder whether Kevin Durant is now available. While that may be wishful thinking, apparently at least one championship contender is doing some wishing.

Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” Monday morning that he has heard the Boston Celtics have made calls about Durant.

"I'm hearing that [Kevin Durant is] on the verge of potentially being moved. Obviously, we've all been speculating that he may be moved. I'm hearing [the Celtics] is making some calls. Keep your eye on Jaylen Brown." 🗣️ Stephen A. Smithpic.twitter.com/dHXAdyyZUp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 6, 2023

“I’m hearing that [Kevin Durant is] on the verge of potentially being moved. Obviously, we’ve all been speculating about that, that he may be moved. They’re on the phone. I’m hearing that Boston is making some calls. Keep your eye on that — Jaylen Brown. Keep your eye on that,” Smith said.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard the Celtics linked to a potential Durant trade. But that doesn’t mean one would happen.

The Nets are still 32-21 and want to win this season. They refused to trade Durant over the summer despite his request, so there is no reason they would have motivation to do so now.

Additionally, you have to wonder why the Celtics would want to make such a deal. Sure, Durant is an excellent player, but Boston is 38-16 as it is. They went to the NBA Finals last season.

Why would they risk breaking up this team when they’re so close to being a championship squad? We also heard about another team that is trying to pry Durant out of Brooklyn, but that might be unrealistic as well.