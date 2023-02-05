Report: 1 top team now eyeing Kevin Durant after Kyrie Irving trade

The dominoes may officially be starting to fall in Brooklyn.

Word broke on Sunday that Nets guard Kyrie Irving had been traded to a West contender in a blockbuster deal. The move formally ends the Irving-Kevin Durant partnership after four years and just one playoff series win.

In the wake of the Irving news, Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported that the Phoenix Suns are now prepared to pursue Durant should he become available as well.

The 34-year-old Durant is now facing an uncertain future in Brooklyn with no other All-Stars (besides All-Star-in-name-only Ben Simmons) left on the roster. While he is still making max money through 2026, Durant requested a trade from the Nets last summer (before eventually revoking it). The Suns were heavily linked to the former MVP at the time of his trade request.

After their Finals berth in 2021 and their 64-win season in 2021-22, the Suns have had a rougher go of things this year. But they are still currently fifth in the West at 29-26 and will have star player Devin Booker returning from a lengthy injury absence soon. They also have an aggressive new owner in Mat Ishbia as well as a head coach in Monty Williams who once coached Durant as an assistant in Oklahoma City.

On top of that, there is some evidence to suggest that Durant would be really interested in playing with Booker specifically.