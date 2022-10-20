Stephen A. Smith getting interesting new NBA gig at ESPN

Anybody craving more of Stephen A. Smith is officially in luck.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reports Thursday that Peyton Manning’s company will enlist the ESPN personality Smith (plus guests) to call a total of four NBA games this year on alternate telecasts that will air on ESPN2. Jackson notes that traditional telecasts of those four NBA games will still run on ESPN.

The idea is similar to the “ManningCast” show that Peyton has been doing with his brother Eli on ESPN2 for the last two NFL seasons. “ManningCast” airs live during “Monday Night Football” as an alternate to the main ESPN telecast. The Manning brothers provide the commentary, often with guests.

Of course, the primary value of “ManningCast” is that Peyton and Eli played and have an intricate knowledge of the game that they can relay to viewers. Smith obviously has personality, but he probably won’t add too much to an NBA game broadcast other than just being Stephen A. But at least Smith is sticking to his strength in basketball instead of continuing to try his hand at football (which he is obviously not very good at).