Stephen A. Smith hilariously screws up another NFL prediction

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is kicking off the NFL season with another cringeworthy prediction.

Smith was quizzed by ESPN’s Molly Qerim on the upcoming Week 1 of the NFL season. She asked him which AFC West team would score the most points in Week 1. Smith went with the Chargers, citing the team’s high-powered offense. The next question is where things got confusing. Qerim asked Smith who would win between the Chargers and Los Angeles Raiders. Confusingly, Smith went with the Raiders.

Stephen A: The Chargers will score the most points of any AFC West team this week, while losing to the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/1ycuVJVt1P — ProFootballLogic (@ProFBLogic) September 9, 2022

Maybe Smith is joking here, or making fun of the question in light of his first answer. That’s certainly possible based on his tone. Unfortunately, he doesn’t really get the benefit of the doubt, especially considering his history with the Chargers.

Smith has definitely made worse flubs lately. This one is just sort of confusing.