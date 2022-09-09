 Skip to main content
Stephen A. Smith hilariously screws up another NFL prediction

September 9, 2022
by Grey Papke
Stephen A Smith reports from the sideline

Dec 18, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith broadcasts before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is kicking off the NFL season with another cringeworthy prediction.

Smith was quizzed by ESPN’s Molly Qerim on the upcoming Week 1 of the NFL season. She asked him which AFC West team would score the most points in Week 1. Smith went with the Chargers, citing the team’s high-powered offense. The next question is where things got confusing. Qerim asked Smith who would win between the Chargers and Los Angeles Raiders. Confusingly, Smith went with the Raiders.

Maybe Smith is joking here, or making fun of the question in light of his first answer. That’s certainly possible based on his tone. Unfortunately, he doesn’t really get the benefit of the doubt, especially considering his history with the Chargers.

Smith has definitely made worse flubs lately. This one is just sort of confusing.

