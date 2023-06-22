Stephen A. Smith pokes fun at himself over his photo with Victor Wembanyama

Stephen A. Smith appears to be at a slight height disadvantage when standing next to Victor Wembanyama.

The ESPN personality Smith interviewed the star prospect Wembanyama at Thursday’s 2023 NBA Draft in Brooklyn. Smith looked absolutely ridiculous during the interview as he wasn’t even at shoulder level with the 7-foot-4 center Wembanyama.

Check it out.

Smith himself joked about the funny moment as well. He tweeted another amusing photo of himself with Wembanyama (in which Smith had to hold the microphone above his own head for Wembanyama to respond). Smith compared it to a photo of Earl Boykins standing next to Yao Ming.

Surprisingly enough, Smith is actually 6-foot-1, so the height difference is not quite as drastic as that of Boykins (5-foot-5) and Yao (7-foot-6). But the photo is further proof that Wembanyama can make anybody (even fellow seven-footers) look miniature in comparison.