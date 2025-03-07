Stephen A. Smith shares his side of heated exchange with LeBron

LeBron James angrily confronted Stephen A. Smith during Thursday night’s game between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers, and the ESPN analyst has shared his side of what happened.

A video that went viral showed LeBron scolding Smith about something during a break in the action at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif. It was initially unclear what James was upset about, but the consensus was that it had something to do with how Smith has covered LeBron’s son, Bronny James.

That theory turned out to be accurate. During Friday morning’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN, Smith confirmed that LeBron confronted him about some of the things Smith has said about Bronny this season. Smith, who has two daughters, said he “understood where (James) was coming from” as a father.

Dec 18, 2019; Philadelphia, PA, USA; ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith broadcasts before a game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

What Smith did not appreciate was that LeBron blindsided him rather than getting in touch with him more privately. The analyst also said any of his past criticism was directed at LeBron, not Bronny.

“That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly I might add, to confront me about making sure that I mind what I say about his son,” Smith explained. “I can’t repeat the words because they ain’t suited for FCC airwaves. That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent. That was a father, and I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard. … Apparently he feels like I was slighting his son.

“Now, let me tell you what I feel, what I would have said if we were in a different environment, because I was not going to engage in a confrontation at that particular moment in that setting. If we had had that conversation, I would have said to LeBron James that I never would speak negatively about your son. I was talking about you, meaning you, LeBron James.”

While he said he sincerely hopes Bronny becomes an NBA star, Smith stood by what he said previously about LeBron putting the 20-year-old in a difficult position.

“When I said the things that I said, I wasn’t talking about Bronny James because my attitude is he’s a rookie, it’s gonna take some time for him to get himself together,” Smith added. “He’ll be just fine, especially with JJ Redick and then staff coaching him. I was talking about the position that he was put in by his dad.”

You can hear more from Smith:

Stephen A. Smith begins First Take confirming that LeBron James confronted him at last night's Lakers game over comments about Bronny James.



"That wasn't a basketball player confronting me, that was a parent, that was a father." pic.twitter.com/QTWmScRIGF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 7, 2025

During an episode of “First Take” back in January, Smith pleaded with LeBron to stop forcing the Lakers to give Bronny NBA minutes. Smith also rattled off some of Bronny’s poor stats.

Two days later, Smith said during his “The Stephen A. Smith” show that members of LeBron’s camp had been texting him accusing Smith of “questioning (James) as a father.” Smith said the “LeBron sensitivity” had gotten out of control. You can see those clips here.

Smith has really done nothing other than state the obvious. Bronny has played 76 total NBA minutes this season and is shooting just 25.8% from the field. If he were not LeBron’s son, he would not be playing in NBA games. Apparently LeBron does not want Stephen A. calling attention to that.