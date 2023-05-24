Stephen A. Smith makes claim about Ty Lue-Clippers relationship

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue was named as a potential candidate for the Phoenix Suns job, but that does not seem to be happening. That does not, however, mean that there are no issues between Lue and the Clippers.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on Wednesday’s “First Take” that both Lue and the Clippers would be open to moving on from each other, but the two sides simply are not ready to make that move at this point.

"[The Suns] would love to get their hands on Ty Lue… From what I'm hearing out here in LA, the Clippers probably wouldn't mind him being gone, but Ty Lue wouldn't mind being gone. They're just not ready to make that move right now." — Stephen A. Smithpic.twitter.com/GQsQXQShVE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

“[The Suns] would love to get their hands on Ty Lue, but he still has a year to go on his contract,” Smith said. “From what I’m hearing out here in LA, the Clippers probably wouldn’t mind him being gone, Ty Lue wouldn’t mind being gone, they’re just not ready to make that move right now. It’s anticipated that they’ll make it after this upcoming season.”

If the Suns had really wanted Lue now and the Clippers were prepared to let him go, one has to figure it probably would have happened. However, Lue is not among the finalists for Phoenix’s head coaching job.

Regardless, there is likely some truth to the rumors about Lue. We heard during the season that there was chatter about him potentially stepping down this offseason. That apparently will not be happening, but it may be that Lue is about to embark on his final season with the Clippers.