Report: Phoenix Suns down to 4 candidates for head coach job

The Phoenix Suns reportedly have narrowed their list of finalists for their head coach vacancy.

The Suns are deciding between Nick Nurse, Doc Rivers, Kevin Young and Jordi Fernandez for the job, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Shams Charania also mentioned Frank Vogel as a finalist.

The Suns fired Monty Williams, who had coached the team for four seasons, but was hired by the previous team owner. New team owner Mat Ishbia plans to meet with the finalists in Michigan.

Nurse and Rivers are coaches with significant head coaching experience. Nurse won a championship with the Toronto Raptors, while Rivers has coached teams to winning records for 16 straight seasons. Young is an assistant coach with the Suns, while Fernandez is an assistant coach with the Kings.

Nurse is believed to be a top candidate for the Milwaukee Bucks job. He also has interviewed with the Philadelphia 76ers, who recently fired Doc Rivers.

The Suns have a core of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. They also have Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton, whose futures with the team are less certain.