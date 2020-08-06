Warriors interested in trading for Aaron Gordon?

The Golden State Warriors recently traded for Andrew Wiggins, and now they could be dealing for another star of the 2014 draft class as well.

In an article this week, Anthony Slater of The Athletic listed Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon as a possible trade target for the Dubs this offseason and noted that there has been “a little smoke” between the two sides.

The 24-year-old Gordon is wrapping up his sixth season with the Orlando Magic. His development appears to be trending in the wrong direction as his scoring average has fallen for the third straight year, and he is showing little year-to-year improvement in the other aspects of his game.

Gordon has two years and $34.5 million remaining on his contract and fits the Golden State prototype as a switchable 6-foot-9 leaper with playmaking upside. He does have some positional overlap though with Draymond Green and emerging rookie Eric Paschall, so perhaps the Warriors should consider their other avenues for improvement too.