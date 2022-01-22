Stephen Curry admits to huge frustration with his shooting

Stephen Curry hit a game-winning shot against the Houston Rockets on Friday night, but it did nothing to soften the Golden State Warriors star’s disappointment with his recent shooting spell.

Curry has found himself mired in an uncharacteristic shooting slump dating back to December. He is shooting 42 percent from the field, which would be a career worst, and his 38 percent shooting from three is also very low for him. The trend continued Friday, when he started 0-for-11 from the field.

Curry openly admitted that he pays attention to the percentages, and is not happy with his.

“I know I got to shoot the ball better,” Curry said, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “I want to shoot it better, and I’m gonna shoot it better. … I obsess over the shooting numbers because that’s what I do and that’s what I work on. When you don’t reach those levels, it’s frustrating.”

The veteran admitted he couldn’t explain his recent struggles, though did concede that they likely date back to his efforts to surpass Ray Allen as the league’s all-time three point leader. Curry broke that record over a month ago, however, so it doesn’t explain why things haven’t improved.

Curry will be fine. His track record is too good for this to continue. That said, maybe he needs to tweak his approach and go back to one thing he was doing before he broke Allen’s record.

