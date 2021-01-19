Stephen Curry has great advice for struggling James Wiseman

James Wiseman is having a rough go of things right now, but his superstar teammate is providing him with some good perspective.

After the Golden State Warriors came back to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, guard Stephen Curry received a question about the rookie Wiseman’s struggles. Curry replied that Wiseman would be just fine.

“I used to get benched for Acie Law,” said Curry, per Marcus Thompson of The Athletic.

Indeed, Curry and Law were teammates during the former’s rookie season in 2009. But Curry has since blossomed into a generational talent, winning two MVPs and three NBA championships. Meanwhile, very few people even remember Law, the former Texas A&M star, other than diehard fans.

As for Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 draft, he is averaging 10.7 points and 6.0 rebounds in 20.6 minutes per game so far as a rookie. But he already has the confidence of his teammates and just needs to keep his head up through the inevitable growing pains.