Stephen Curry has funny response to LeBron James comments

Stephen Curry had a fun reaction to comments LeBron James made about the pair playing together.

In an appearance on 95.7 The Game Wednesday, Curry was asked about James naming him as the one player the Lakers star most wanted to play with. Curry laughed off the comments, then offered a pretty witty response.

Steph Curry’s reaction to hearing LeBron James comments about wanting to play with him 🔥 pic.twitter.com/frblnCNQGK — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 6, 2022

“He got his wish. He’s the captain, he’s picked me the last two All-Star games,” Curry said. “I don’t know if that suffices, but I’m good right now.”

James was certainly speaking hypothetically. He’s not about to engineer a move to the Warriors so the two can team up. Curry certainly won’t be going to the Lakers either after signing a huge contract extension last August.

There were rumors that James actually wanted to recruit Curry prior to the Warriors star signing that deal. Curry seems flattered, but not quite as intrigued by the possibility as James may be sometimes.

Photo: Nov 30, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports