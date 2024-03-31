Steph Curry cracks joke about Warriors’ road success

The Golden State Warriors are still in the playoff race thanks largely to their 21-15 road record. That record is impressive enough that Steph Curry is beginning to wonder whether the team should start treating every game like an away contest.

Curry is pleased, and perhaps a bit surprised, by Golden State’s excellence on the road this year. He suggested that the Warriors might have to start staying in hotels and taking the bus to home games to try to replicate that form at Chase Center.

“Being comfortable in hostile environments, being comfortable in allowing your defense to travel and being able to rely on that, whatever the case is, it’s the polar opposite of last year,” Curry said, via David Aldridge of The Athletic. “I was joking that we might need to stay in hotels in San Francisco the night before home games and act like it’s a road game, take the bus in.”

The numbers are even more confusing considering the Warriors went 11-30 in away games last season. Their home form is the problem this year, with the team just 18-19 when playing on their own floor.

The Warriors are on the fringes of the playoff race at this point, with the team just one game ahead of the Houston Rockets for the final play-in spot. Some of their issues have been of their own making, but perhaps there is some merit to the team hotel at home idea at this stage.