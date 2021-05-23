Stephen Jackson appears to threaten Kwame Brown in Instagram post

Stephen Jackson and Kwame Brown have been going at it via social media and podcasts this week, and Jackson is ready to have a face-to-face discussion with Brown about it. Well, maybe even more than a discussion.

In a YouTube video he published earlier this week, Brown blasted Jackson, Matt Barnes and Gilbert Arenas for some comments the three former NBA players made about Brown on the “All the Smoke” podcast. Arenas, who was teammates with Brown with the Washington Wizards, described Brown as a “show pony” who had his confidence destroyed by Michael Jordan.

Brown fired back by calling Barnes “Becky with the good hair.” He told Jackson to put down his blunt and “act like a grown a– man instead of a little boy.” He then accused Arenas of taking money from him via their contracts. Brown later called Jackson a “fake Black Lives Matter activist.” You can see a video of some of the comments here.

That brings us to Sunday, when Jackson took to Instagram to let Brown know he is in Atlanta and tell him to “pull up.” Jackson insisted he was not threatening Brown but told him the two should settle their dispute in person before “people who love me do something I can’t control.” Jackson deleted the post, but you can see a screenshot below:

Stephen Jackson want smoke with Kwame? Lol pic.twitter.com/kGGiQ2vgYQ — Houston Sports Fan on IR (@mccauley713) May 23, 2021

Brown is a former No. 1 overall pick who will always be known as a draft bust. He’s used to people criticizing him, but he said he doesn’t understand why Jackson and others won’t let things go.

As for whether or not Jordan ruined his confidence, Brown also tried to clear up some information about that situation.

H/T Bro Bible