Stephen Silas to be named Rockets head coach

The Houston Rockets have made a surprise choice to become their new head coach.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Rockets are near a deal to make Dallas Mavericks assistant Stephen Silas their new coach, replacing Mike D’Antoni.

The son of former NBA coach Paul Silas, Stephen has extensive experience as an assistant. He’s worked for the Hornets, Cavaliers, Warriors, and Mavericks in his career. He does not have any head coaching experience, though he did fill in for Steve Clifford during an illness in the 2017-18 season.

Silas was a finalist for the Houston job in 2016 before the Rockets ultimately hired D’Antoni. It certainly appears those in charge of the process remembered him fondly. Still, it’s a bit of surprise, as the organization had seemingly been eyeing a different coach recently.