Stephon Castle makes a bold statement for the rest of the NBA Finals

Stephon Castle is calling his shot three games in.

The San Antonio Spurs guard Castle was speaking with ESPN’s Malika Andrews on Tuesday after his team’s Game 3 victory over the New York Knicks on Monday at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. At one point in the interview, Andrews asked Castle if he expected the Spurs to win Game 4 in New York on Wednesday.

“Yeah definitely,” replied Castle. “I expect us to win the next three.”

Here is the full video of Castle’s remarks.

Stephon Castle on if he expects to win game 4 in Madison Square Garden



“I expect us to win the next three” pic.twitter.com/wedLA3PB9n — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 9, 2026

That is obviously the mentality that Castle and the Spurs should have after making it a series again with a victory in Game 3. San Antonio was right there in both Games 1 and 2 against New York as well (before collapsing late during both games), so it is safe to say they know that they can compete.

Castle, still only 21 years old, had one of his biggest career performances yet in Game 3 on Monday, posting 23 points on 8/14 shooting (including a crucial three-pointer to beat the shot clock buzzer with 1:53 left in the fourth quarter and two clutch free throws to ice the game for the Spurs with just 6.8 seconds remaining). While Castle has struggled with turnovers and inconsistency during San Antonio’s playoff run as well, he has also produced some breathaking highlights and is clearly not afraid of the moment right now in the NBA Finals.