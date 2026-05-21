Internet reacts to Stephon Castle’s unreal poster dunk on Isaiah Hartenstein in Game 2

Stephon Castle lowered the boom (and then some) during Wednesday’s Game 2.

The San Antonio Spurs guard Castle produced the dunk of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder . In the second quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Castle charged into the paint off a kick-out by his Spurs teammate Victor Wembanyama … and proceeded to commit an aggravated assault on a rotating Isaiah Hartenstein .

The seven-footer Hartenstein proved to be little more than a court decoration to Castle, who cocked the ball back with one hand and then threw down a violent dunk over Hartenstein’s head. Here is the crazy video.

Check out another angle of the dunk.

THIS ANGLE OF CASTLE’S POSTER. UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/KFhCD3EwWv — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 21, 2026

Social media users were left dumbfounded by Castle’s absurd poster slam. Here were some of the best reactions to the unbelievable play.

STEPHON CASTLE GOOD GOD ALMIGHTY WHAT A DUNK pic.twitter.com/qGwJnsA8wI — Italo Santana (@BulletClubIta) May 21, 2026

Suspect: Stephon Castle

Victim: Isaiah Hartenstein

Cause of Death: Hammer to the Head

pic.twitter.com/bQ88sa3VYA — Ty Jäger (@TheTyJager) May 21, 2026

Stephon Castle just put I-Hart in a body bag bro my goodness pic.twitter.com/SUZ7mPiM6c https://t.co/Wl9CBke1pw — (@bdrip1k) May 21, 2026

Stephon Castle just sent Hartenstein into witness protection sheeeeesh pic.twitter.com/ulqHwuQJgy — Jeff Johnson (@JeffJSays) May 21, 2026

Castle is already a tall guard at 6-foot-6, and he plays even bigger than that with his cartoon-like bounce. The 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Castle participated in the Slam Dunk Contest last year and has also wreaked other kinds of havoc with his rim-wrecking ability in the past. But Castle produced his very best work yet with that cruel attempt on the life on Hartenstein in Game 2.