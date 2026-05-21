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Internet reacts to Stephon Castle’s unreal poster dunk on Isaiah Hartenstein in Game 2

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Stephon Castle dunking on Isaiah Hartenstein

Stephon Castle lowered the boom (and then some) during Wednesday’s Game 2.

The San Antonio Spurs guard Castle produced the dunk of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In the second quarter at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., Castle charged into the paint off a kick-out by his Spurs teammate Victor Wembanyama … and proceeded to commit an aggravated assault on a rotating Isaiah Hartenstein.

The seven-footer Hartenstein proved to be little more than a court decoration to Castle, who cocked the ball back with one hand and then threw down a violent dunk over Hartenstein’s head. Here is the crazy video.

Check out another angle of the dunk.

Social media users were left dumbfounded by Castle’s absurd poster slam. Here were some of the best reactions to the unbelievable play.

Castle is already a tall guard at 6-foot-6, and he plays even bigger than that with his cartoon-like bounce. The 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Castle participated in the Slam Dunk Contest last year and has also wreaked other kinds of havoc with his rim-wrecking ability in the past. But Castle produced his very best work yet with that cruel attempt on the life on Hartenstein in Game 2.

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