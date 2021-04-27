Sterling Brown police video shows Rockets star badly bloodied

Sterling Brown was allegedly the victim of an assault outside a strip club in the Miami area last week, and footage that was released from the aftermath of the incident shows how badly the Houston Rockets forward was injured.

Police released a body cam video that shows Brown covered in blood and holding his shirt over his face. The audio was muted, but Brown and Rockets teammate Kevin Porter Jr. are shown having a conversation with police officers and paramedics.

Be aware that the video contains some disturbing content:

SLATER SCOOP: Rockets’ Sterling Brown shown full of blood in body-cam video outside Miami strip club. His teammate, Kevin Porter Jr., and cops appear to have an animated discussion before Brown gets treatment from paramedics. (Note: Audio muted by police) pic.twitter.com/DlMcoHzPco — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) April 27, 2021

Brown was reportedly among multiple Rockets players who visited a Coral Gables-area strip club on the night of April 18. The Rockets played the Miami Heat the next night. According to a report, Brown got into the wrong vehicle when he left the club, which led to an argument. He then got into a physical confrontation and was hit in the head with a bottle.

You can read more of the disturbing details from the incident here.

The Rockets said in a statement that Brown was a victim of assault and had no affiliation or prior interaction with the assailants. The team also said he is expected to make a full recovery.

Brown is having a solid season with career-high averages in points (8.2), rebounds (4.4), as well as minutes per game (24.1).